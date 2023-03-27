StockNews.com Lowers Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 74.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 60.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

