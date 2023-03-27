StockNews.com Upgrades NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) to “Strong-Buy”

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NEX. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.10.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

