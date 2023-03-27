Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 9,472 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.09. 1,707,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,784,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.