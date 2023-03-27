Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $19,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.70. 99,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,262. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.97 and its 200 day moving average is $183.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $242.10.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.