Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.33. The company had a trading volume of 344,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,611. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.