Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 1.2 %

AFL traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.66. 580,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,018. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.95. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.