Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KLA by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in KLA by 82.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,145,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in KLA by 20.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,063,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,366,000 after purchasing an additional 183,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLA Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLAC stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $374.05. 204,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.