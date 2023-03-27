Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 144 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $108.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

