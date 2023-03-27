Stratis 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $54.41 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Stratis has a market cap of $79.50 million and $54.41 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001988 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.51 or 0.06308282 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00060650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039826 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017502 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,493,791 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

