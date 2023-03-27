Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,122 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.42. 221,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,730. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

