Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 33,203 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 172.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,203 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 215,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,085. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $101.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

