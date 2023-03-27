Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 828 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $65,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.77 on Monday, reaching $181.88. 2,924,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,343,953. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.