Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 284.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,781 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $90.47. The stock had a trading volume of 869,633 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

