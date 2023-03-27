Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

FEZ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.95. 472,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,269. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $44.50.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.