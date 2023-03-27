Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 214,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 138,512 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 14,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Southern by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 153,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Stock Performance

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.48. 823,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

