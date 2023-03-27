Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.51 Million Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,794 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 50,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth $139,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth $1,038,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,057. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.