Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.27. 546,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,249. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.03 and a 200 day moving average of $246.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

