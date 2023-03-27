Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Stratus Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
Stratus Properties Stock Performance
Shares of STRS opened at $18.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.
Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties
About Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.
