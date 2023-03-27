Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stratus Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

Shares of STRS opened at $18.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

About Stratus Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 6,509.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

