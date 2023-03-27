Strong Market Cap Tops $1.22 Million (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. Strong has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $140,967.65 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can now be purchased for approximately $8.80 or 0.00032745 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00333046 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,990.36 or 0.26050550 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00010174 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

