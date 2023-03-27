Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Up 143.8% in March

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Sumco Price Performance
Shares of SUOPY remained flat at $29.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.91. Sumco has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $33.61.
Sumco Company Profile
