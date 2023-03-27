Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Up 143.8% in March

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Sumco Price Performance

Shares of SUOPY remained flat at $29.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.91. Sumco has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $33.61.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

