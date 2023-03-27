Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,134,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 2,896,229 shares.The stock last traded at $12.02 and had previously closed at $11.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 9,339 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $110,573.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 305,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 9,339 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $110,573.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lynne Doherty Mcdonald sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $116,067.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,691 shares of company stock valued at $836,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 24.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,618 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,068,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 219.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 421.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Stories

