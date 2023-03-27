Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.04) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of SUPR stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 85.60 ($1.05). 1,503,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.02, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 94.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.08. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 82.75 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.66).

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

