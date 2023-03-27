Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY remained flat at $28.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. 417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

