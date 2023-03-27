Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSREY. Societe Generale cut their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Swiss Re Price Performance

SSREY stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $26.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

