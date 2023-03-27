TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Down 94.8% in March

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the February 28th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TAAT Global Alternatives Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOBAF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,057. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

