TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Down 94.8% in March

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the February 28th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TAAT Global Alternatives Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOBAF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,057. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.09.
About TAAT Global Alternatives
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAAT Global Alternatives (TOBAF)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.