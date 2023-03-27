Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TALO. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

TALO opened at $13.94 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 23.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.