Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Down 62.7% in March

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the February 28th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $10.15. 88,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,211. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,552,000 after buying an additional 334,629 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

