Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Up 387.7% in March

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 387.7% from the February 28th total of 442,900 shares. Currently, 24.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,143. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tenax Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

