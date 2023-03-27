Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Up 387.7% in March

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 387.7% from the February 28th total of 442,900 shares. Currently, 24.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:TENX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,143. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.
TENX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
