Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Price Performance

NYSE TVE traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $21.48. 4,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,298. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

