Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TDC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $38.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Teradata has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.93.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock worth $1,760,182 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,279,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,629,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,371,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 49.8% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,463,000 after buying an additional 818,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 12.5% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,371,000 after acquiring an additional 562,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

