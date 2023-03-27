Terra (LUNA) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00004620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $299.32 million and approximately $40.42 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001102 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003259 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 241,438,623 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

