Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGSGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DNB Markets upgraded Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Pareto Securities downgraded Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of TGSGY remained flat at $15.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 462. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $19.99.

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

About Tgs Asa

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Tgs Asa’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

