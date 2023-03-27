Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TGSGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DNB Markets upgraded Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Pareto Securities downgraded Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
Shares of TGSGY remained flat at $15.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 462. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $19.99.
Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend
About Tgs Asa
TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tgs Asa (TGSGY)
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.