Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the February 28th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thales Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,979. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. Thales has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THLLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Thales from €135.00 ($145.16) to €130.00 ($139.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

About Thales

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

