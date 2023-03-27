The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Allstate were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.06. The company had a trading volume of 495,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,607. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average is $129.36.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.85.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

