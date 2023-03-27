The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,030,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.48. 1,915,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,045,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

