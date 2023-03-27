The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the February 28th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Price Performance

CGABL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,534. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.