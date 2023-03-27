The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.4 %

CI opened at $260.21 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

