The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Lowered by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises about 2.7% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.04. 492,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,701. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $250.59.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $11,921,873. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

