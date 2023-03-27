Threshold (T) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Threshold has a total market cap of $386.79 million and $26.92 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007738 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00026150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00029455 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018019 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003503 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00199317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,009.84 or 0.99975192 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.179714 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04078316 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $24,752,203.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

