Thunder Brawl Price Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $673.41 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01022077 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $10,771.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

