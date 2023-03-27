Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Down 67.4% in March

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tio Tech A

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tio Tech A by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,036,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tio Tech A by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 708,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 221,665 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tio Tech A by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 292,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 89,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Tio Tech A Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TIOA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.19. 4,266,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,786. Tio Tech A has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.

Tio Tech A Company Profile

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

