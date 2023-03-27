Toro (NYSE:TTC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $107.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $106.35. Toro has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,737 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,008. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 90.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 266.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

