Torrid (NYSE:CURV) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Robert W. Baird

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Torrid from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of CURV opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. Torrid has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Torrid had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $301.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Torrid by 34.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 64.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

