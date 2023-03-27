Towerview Llc Purchases 11,329 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Stock

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,593.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,826,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,047,593. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tejon Ranch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRC traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 52,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. Tejon Ranch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 107.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tejon Ranch

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRC. TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

