Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

TT stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.01. 1,666,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,742. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.16 and its 200 day moving average is $170.73.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

