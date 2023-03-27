Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Update

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the February 28th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tremor International Price Performance

Shares of Tremor International stock remained flat at $3.24 during trading hours on Monday. Tremor International has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.