Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.75.

Trican Well Service Trading Up 1.0 %

TCW stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.99. 300,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,133. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$2.66 and a 52-week high of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$684.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.07.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

