TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, an increase of 312.9% from the February 28th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.8 days.

TV Asahi Price Performance

TVAHF stock remained flat at $11.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. TV Asahi has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

Get TV Asahi alerts:

About TV Asahi

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses. It engages in the time sales, spot sales, program sales, BS/CS, and other sales activities; special programs and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.