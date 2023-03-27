TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, an increase of 312.9% from the February 28th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.8 days.
TV Asahi Price Performance
TVAHF stock remained flat at $11.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. TV Asahi has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $11.67.
About TV Asahi
