Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in March

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance

Ucore Rare Metals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,080. Ucore Rare Metals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

