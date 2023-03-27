Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in March

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance
Ucore Rare Metals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,080. Ucore Rare Metals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.
About Ucore Rare Metals
