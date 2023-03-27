Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Union Jack Oil Stock Performance

Shares of UJO stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 24.60 ($0.30). The company had a trading volume of 164,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,247. Union Jack Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 20.36 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.72 ($0.66). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.68. The company has a market capitalization of £27.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,230.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

