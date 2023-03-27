Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Union Jack Oil Stock Performance
Shares of UJO stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 24.60 ($0.30). The company had a trading volume of 164,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,247. Union Jack Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 20.36 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.72 ($0.66). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.68. The company has a market capitalization of £27.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,230.00 and a beta of 0.76.
Union Jack Oil Company Profile
